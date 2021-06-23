5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 June 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Managed Services Market Forecast: The global managed services market is predicted to reach USD $492.15 billion by 2027, which represents a 12.2 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020, according to Fortune Business Insights. Still, it’s important to note: Much of the research report focuses on enterprise-class MSPs like IBM, Accenture, Atos, Tata, Infosys and others — rather than the SMB IT services market.

2. MSP Rebrand: Eze Castle Integration, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP in the financial services market, has rebranded as ECI to “reflect its continued evolution and newly expanded capabilities.” The move comes after multiple ECI acquisitions rounded out the MSP’s services catalog.

3. Multi-Cloud MSP and Professional Services: Rackspace Technology has launched Professional Services to help customers build modern applications.

4. Investment – IT Consulting and Data Security: Accenture Ventures has invested in Symmetry Systems, a San Francisco-based provider of data store and object-level security (DSOS) solutions. Symmetry’s software gives “organizations visibility into, and unified access control of, their most valuable data assets,” the company says.

5. Funding and Private Equity – Visual AI: Crosspoint Capital Partners has invested in Everseen, a provider of AI-powered computer vision software. Financial terms were not disclosed.

6. Digital Transformation Journey: Ricoh USA has launched a Digital Services Center led by Senior VP Bob Lamendola. The center will “transform Ricoh’s obsession with customer success into an incubation hub that aligns resources and prioritizes new solution development based on customer need,” the company says.

7. Executive Leadership – Unified Endpoint Management (UEM): Ivanti has named Daniel Spicer as vice president of security.

8. Research – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Here’s how public sector organizations can better leverage RPA software, according to research from George Mason University. Note: The RPA Initiative at the Center for Business Civic Engagement at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University, was founded in partnership with RPA software provider UiPath.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Partnership – MSPs and Azure Virtual Desktops: Pax8 and Nerdio have expanded their partnership to offer MSPs access to the Nerdio Manager for MSP platform. The Azure managed application is designed to help MSPs build Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) practices.

2. Partnership – AWS and Salesforce: Amazon Web Services and Salesforce have announced a “significant expansion of their global strategic partnership” that will make it “easy for customers to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together,” the companies say.

3. Channel Partner – Application Performance Management (APM): Silxo of London is now a Netreo APM partner within highly regulated industries.

