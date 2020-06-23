5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 23 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. VMware Cloud Partner Goes Bankrupt: Nuvolat is shutting down, trigging a race among MSP partners to find HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure) as a service alternatives.

2. M&A – ServiceNow Buys Sweagle: Details and partner implications are here.

3. Partnership – Hyper Converged Infrastructure: Nutanix Mine with HYCU is now available to Test Drive. The test drive allows partners and customers to experience the secondary storage solution prior to purchase.

4. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute K2 Cyber Security‘s application workload protection software.

5. Distribution – IT Management Software: ALSO has expanded its SolarWinds distribution relationship beyond MSP software to include the SolarWinds IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio for technology professionals in the region, empowering them with the tools they need to solve today’s IT challenges.

6. Cloud-Defined Storage: Nebulon has announced Cloud-Defined Storage. The offering delivers on-premises, server-based storage for mission critical applications managed by the Nebulon cloud.

