5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 July 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Kaseya – REvil Ransomware Attack Recovery Update: Kaseya customers have to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in order to receive a REvil Ransomware decryption key from the software company, CNN reports. Kaseya obtained the key on July 21 following a July 2 REvil Ransomware attack against the Kaseya VSA software platform. The attack spread downstream to roughly 50 MSPs and 1,500 end-customers. See ongoing Kaseya REvil Ransomware attack and recovery updates here.

2. Business Growth – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) Software: Veeam Software‘s annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 26 percent in Q2 of 2021 compared to Q2 of 2020. Still, Veeam did not reveal actual ARR dollar figures or overall quarterly revenues — which are shifting from traditional software licenses to subscription services. Net income also was not revealed.

3. For Sale?: Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring a potential sale of Tibco Software, the cloud computing data analytics company, CNBC reports.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Alliance of Channel Women: The Alliance of Channel Women has opened a call for nominations for the 2021 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. Deadline for nominations is August 27, 2021.

2. ITSM – ServiceNow Partner: Beyond20 has advanced to a Premier Partner level in the ServiceNow Partner Program.

3. Vertical Markets – Field Service Management Software: WiPro has launched FieldX, a cloud-based lifecycle automation software solution built on ServiceNow. Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs, WiPro asserts.

4. Partner Program – Chat Software: Rocket.Chat, an open-source communication hub, has launched the Catalyst partner program.

5. Partnership – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Cybereason and CYDERES, the security-as-a-service division of Fishtech Group, are partnering to expand the reach of their MDR services.

6. MSPs and UCaas Billing Management: Datagate Innovation and NetSapiens have partnered to offer MSPs SaaS billing solutions for cloud-based PBX capabilities.

7. Integration – Cybersecurity and Apple Mac Management: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud now integrates with Jamf’s IT management platform for Apple devices.

