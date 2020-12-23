5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Wednesday 23 December 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Vulnerabilities – SolarWinds N-Central: A quick heads up to MSPs that are running SolarWinds N-Central, the remote monitoring and management (RMM) software platform. Make sure you’ve addressed these vulnerabilities, as described by the Center for Internet Security on December 18. Some items to note:

All of the above-mentioned vulnerabilities have been fixed in SolarWinds N-Central 2020.1 HF2, according to the Insinuator

There are currently no reports of these vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, according to the Center for Internet Security advisory.

The N-Central vulnerabilities are not associated with the recently disclosed SolarWinds Orion security incident.

2. New Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans: President Trump has raised questions about the pending legislation and wants Congress to make changes.

3. MSP Grants: Managed IT service providers (MSPs) and technology solutions providers (TSPs) can apply for Taylor Business Group’s new Grow Together Opportunity Program grant through January 15, 2021. TBG will contact grant awardees directly and will also post their names on its company website.

4. M&A – Cloud Consulting Services: IBM acquired this company to push deeper into multi-cloud consulting, migration and managed services.

5. Salesforce Partner – Quote to Cash: Uptima has been named a Gold Partner within the Salesforce Consulting Partner Program. Salesforce also has named Uptima a Master Consulting Partner in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical.

6. IT Outsourcing’s Next Wave: Goldman Sachs, which resumed its coverage on Indian information technology companies, said digitization at scale and Covid-19’s acceleration of ‘work from anywhere’ have boosted technology demand across industry verticals and geographies, The Hindu Business Line reports.

