5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 23 August 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Research – SaaS Buying Process: Nearly 50% of SMBs leverage their technology consultants and service providers when assessing SaaS applications, and 40 percent involve those partners in the final purchasing decision, according to Bredin research commissioned by Zomentum. The new report is co-sponsored by Partnership Leaders, an industry association for partnership, channel, alliances and business development leaders.

2. MSP Software – Data Protection: Axcient has announced Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) enhancements and expanded reporting capabilities for partners, including dashboard visibility into backup health, the company said.

3. MSP Software – Headquarters: Sales quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks is moving its headquarters to a new Orlando, Florida, location to “better accommodate business growth for today and the future,” the company said.

4. Zoom – Slowing Growth: Zoom Video Communications revenue was $1.1 billion for Q2 of fiscal 2023, up 8% from Q2 of fiscal 2022. The slowing growth arrives as businesses and consumers seek to re-engage in-person rather than spending endless time in Zoom meetings.

5. Compliance – Government Cloud Services: SMX, a Top 25o Cloud MSP, a has achieved StateRAMP Authorization for its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) platform.

6. Return to Work – Apple Employee Protest: A group of Apple staffers — known as AppleTogether — is petitioning for a more flexible working environment after the tech giant recently told employees they will need to be in the office at least three days a week. Source: The Wall Street Journal, August 23, 2022.

