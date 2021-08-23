5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 23, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) – Coding Skills: Perficient, a digital consultancy, is launching Bright Paths coding bootcamps in Detroit, Michigan, and Lafayette, Louisiana. Perficient’s Bright Paths Program is designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, the IT consulting company says. Related: See ChannelE2E’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Progress Report here.

2. Microsoft Exchange Server & ProxyShell Cyberattacks: To protect customers, MSPs and MSSPs should patch these three Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities, CISA alert says.