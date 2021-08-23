5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 August 2021
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) – Coding Skills: Perficient, a digital consultancy, is launching Bright Paths coding bootcamps in Detroit, Michigan, and Lafayette, Louisiana. Perficient’s Bright Paths Program is designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, the IT consulting company says. Related: See ChannelE2E’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Progress Report here.
2. Microsoft Exchange Server & ProxyShell Cyberattacks: To protect customers, MSPs and MSSPs should patch these three Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities, CISA alert says.
3. Power Outages – Tropical Storm Henri: Roughly 44,000 Rhode Island residents are without power amid former hurricane and tropical storm Henri, which continues to drop heavy rain on portions of the New England region. The outage figure is as of 8:00 a.m. ET on August 23, according to Bluefire Studios’ PowerOutage.US map.
4. Potential IPO – Technology & Software Consulting: It looks like a potential ThoughtWorks IPO (initial public offering) is nearing reality. What’s the potential IPO valuation? Here’s a clue: ThoughtWorks raised $720 million at a $4.6 billion valuation in January 2021. Investors included GIC, Siemens AG, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, and Mubadala Investment Company. Still, the company’s current valuation is undisclosed…
5. Contract – U.S. Navy IT Help Desks: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has won a contract potentially worth $136.5 million to consolidate and and run the U.S. Navy’s technology services, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. GDIT appears poised to run the Navy IT help desks as a managed service — though only $5,000 of the contract is guaranteed.
6. 5G Wireless Networks – Contract Wins: Telecom equipment maker Nokia has won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia, Reuters says. The report did not mention the contracts’ value. Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark is emphasizing increased 5G research and development, though Nokia also is cutting 10,000 staff members through 2022 as part of a multi-year turnaround plan.
7. Global IT Consulting – Tax Portal Software Glitches: India’s finance ministry has summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain why glitches in the nation’s new electronic tax filing portal have not yet been fixed, Bloomberg reports. The bugs haven’t been resolved in nearly three months since the portal’s launch, and it hasn’t been available at all since August 21, the Income Tax department said in a Twitter post, Bloomberg notes.
8. HPE Executive & Organizational Changes: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is changing CTOs and organizing multiple HPE GreenLake groups to drive hybrid cloud as a service. The twist? HPE CEO Antonio Neri announce the changes a couple of weeks before the company’s next quarterly earnings call — which is scheduled for September 2, 2021…
