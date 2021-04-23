5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 23, 2021. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2021: The complete, newly unveiled list & PDF research download are here.

2. Funding – Apple Device Management: Kandji has raised $60 million in Series B funding, led by Felicis Ventures with participation from SVB Capital, Greycroft, B Capital Group, Okta Ventures, and the Spruce House Partnership. Kandjo, an Apple device management software company, competes against Addigy, Jamf and Apple’s own Fleetsmith acquisition. It’s unclear if Kandji is preparing an MSP partner push. Addigy, in stark contrast, is well-known in many MSP circles.

3. Partnership – Technology Sales Models: KloudReadiness and Channel Sales World (CSW) have partnered to enable technology vendors, distributors, and partners to shift to an “as a service” subscription business model.

4. Talent – MSP and IT Solutions: Ensono has hired Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) veteran Mike Brito as vice president, solution architecture. Brito is responsible for advancing the design and delivery of Ensono’s solutions and leveraging that advancement to bolster Ensono’s growth. KKR acquired Ensono from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners in April 2021.

5. Remote PC Provisioning: HP has introduced HP Provisioning Connect, a new service that “makes it easier for organizations to provision employee devices, saving IT from having to touch the devices before they are sent to employees.” The service “helps get employees up and running faster with personalized cloud-ready PCs that arrive with the employee’s applications, settings, and cloud registration and enrollment already included,” according to Sumeer Chandra, global head and GM, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc.

6. Distribution – 5G Networks: ScanSource has agreed to distribute Inseego’s Wavemaker PRO 5G fixed wireless series.

