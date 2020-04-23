5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 23 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 23, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Join Us Today – Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs — 2020 Edition: We’ll unveil the list and the research on a ChannelE2E webcast. Join us live this Thursday to see the results and ask your questions, or register and listen to the webcast sometime thereafter.

2. M&A – Data Centers: Colony Capital Inc. investment arm Digital Colony Management is expanding in Latin America with the purchase of data center assets from Brazil’s Grupo Folha, Bloomberg reports.

3. MSP VPN Monitoring: Auvik’s network monitoring and management software now supports VPN (virtual private network) monitoring. The result: MSPs and IT teams now have a “an easier way to monitor, manage, and troubleshoot VPN capacity issues,” Auvik says.

4. Cloud Distribution – Unified Communications: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Evolve IP’s Teams with Enterprise Voice to MSPs across North America.

5. RPA and ITSM: UiPath now integrates with ServiceNow — essentially blurring the line between robotic process automation (RPA) and IT service management (ITSM). Here are the potential implications for MSPs.

6. Partnership: Web.com Group and Phone.com are partnering to promote new business communications service purpose-built for mobile professionals. The service provides businesses with the ability to secure a website address and phone number within minutes, the two firms say.