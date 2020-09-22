5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 22 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Sip up.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Private Equity – Software Company Valuations: Purchase-price multiples for U.S. and European software deals are now the highest in the buyout business, averaging 14.4 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between 2018 and 2020, compared with 10.4 times for all other sectors, according to DealEdge, The Wall Street Journal Reports in a profile of Thoma Bravo leader Orlando Bravo.

2. M&A – SD-WAN Done Deal: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has completed the Silver Peak SD-WAN acquisition for $925 million, the companies say.

3. SD-WAN Services: Barracuda CloudGen WAN, a secure SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure, now features personal remote access functionality. That feature allows users to connect directly to CloudGen WAN gateways that run inside Microsoft Azure Virtual Hubs, the company says.

4. SD-WANs – Customer Win: AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco is delivering a global software defined network for UDG Healthcare plc and its operating companies around the world. Deeper details are here.

5. Cisco Security and XDR: Is Cisco SecureX the same as XDR? The networking giant offers some perspectives here.

6. MSP Rebrands: Green House Data, a provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, has rebranded as Lunavi. The rebrand unifies the company and its acquired businesses under one moniker.

7. Co-Managed IT Services: MSPs can now provide co-managed IT services (CoMITs) leveraging SimplySecure for MSPs platform from Beachhead Solutions.

8. Partner Program – VoIP: VoIP.ms, a Montreal-based VoIP Provider, has launched a partner program people who consult with organizations to either simplify their communications, integrate complex systems, or simply source communication deals.

9. Partner Program – Momentum: Respond Software, a cybersecurity investigation automation company, has added 23 VAR and MSP/MSSP partners reaching more than 100 customers, the company says.

10. Partnership – No Code: Capco, a management and technology consultancy focused on the financial services and energy industries, has embraced Unqork, a no-code application platform.

11. Partner Program – Data Protection and Compliance: Spirion, a provider of data protection and compliance solutions, has launched a Global Alliance Partner Program.

12. Partnership – Unified Communications: Atos and RingCentral have released Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral in France. It will also be available in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands, the companies say.

13. Data Protection – Kubernetes Containers: Druva announced beta support for Kubernetes workloads. Offered through Druva Cloud Platform, users can recover, migrate, or clone Kubernetes workloads, alongside existing data center, and cloud workloads from a unified interface, the company says.

14. Data Protection: Thales has launched the CipherTrust Data Security Platform, a unified data protection solution that enables organizations to discover, protect, and control their most sensitive data wherever it resides, Thales asserts.

