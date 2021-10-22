5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 22, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Security Services: Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, has launched Secure OnMesh. The managed security service leverages the Logicalis Global Security Operations centre, Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Cisco Secure X.

2. MSPs and Threat Intelligence: Fully 92% of MSPs in North America plan to add additional cybersecurity services, with threat intelligence (49%) identified as the top next move, according to new Kaspersky research.

3. Point of Presence and SD-WANs for MSPs: Bigleaf Networks has opened a new point of presence (PoP) — this time in Ashburn, Virginia. This is Bigleaf PoP number 12 worldwide. In a statement about the new PoP, Bigleaf VP Jonathan Petkevich said: “We’ve had a significant volume of requests from customers for a northern Virginia PoP.A big part of what’s driving these requests is the ongoing shift to the cloud and a resulting need to have an even closer peering presence with Microsoft Azure and AWS US East 1A and 2.”

4. Venture Capital – HPE Investments: HPE is expanding its venture capital program, known as Hewlett Packard Pathfinder. The program “expects to significantly ramp its rate of investment over the next year” — though actual dollar figures were not disclosed. Pathfinder’s investments so far this year include Cellwize for accelerated 5G network deployments; vFunction for application modernization; and SingleStore for unified data management. Financial terms for each investment were not disclosed.

5. Intel Profits Under Pressure: Intel forecast lower profit margins for years to come as it attempts to regain a lead in making the world’s fastest chips and ramps up new factories, sending its shares down 9%, Reuters reported.

6. Data Management: Seagate Technology has launched Lyve Edge Storage and Data Transfer Services in the UK. Lyve Mobile enables businesses to “move mass data quickly, securely, and simply from endpoints to the edge and to the landing destination of its data—be it private, public, or hybrid clouds,” Seagate stated.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. AWS Partner – MSP: DoiT International, a cloud-centric MSP that has Kubernetes, machine learning, big data and proprietary cost optimization tooling expertise, has joined the AWS MSP Partner Program.

2. AWS Partner – Software: oak9, a which develops infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security, is now available via the AWS Marketplace.

3. Partner Program: Digital Agent, a provider of telecommunications and technology channel sales, has launched a channel partner program.

4. Channel Chief: Kodak Alaris has named Fred Scherman as Americas channel sales director. The company is seeking to expand its reach through new and existing partners such as VARs, distributors, ISVs, and systems integrators.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar