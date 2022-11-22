5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 22 November 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – Ernst & Young Acquisitions: The global IT consulting firm continues to buy MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting and cloud consulting firms. Here’s a look at more than 20 Ernst & Young acquisitions to note.

2. Microsoft and Rackspace – MSP Partnership: Rackspace has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The new Solution Partner designations are for Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security, the companies said.

3. Dell Financial Results: Strong demand for servers and network equipment cushioned weak PC sales in Dell’s most recent quarter, Reuters noted. Also of note: Dell’s recurring revenue was $5.4 billion for the quarter, up 11% compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

4. Annual Recurring Revenues: Here’s an ARR reality check involving Dell, HPE and Cisco Systems.

5. Zoom Earnings: Zoom’s revenue was 1.1 billion in Q3 of fiscal 2023, up 5% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Net income was $48.4 million, down from $340.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenues fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, but earnings were ahead of expectations, SeekingAlpha reported. Zoom’s stock fell about 9% on the news, and shares ($ZM) are down 67% over the past 52-weeks.

6. Integration: Malwarebytes EDR now integrates with Stellar Cyber Open XDR. As a result, Malwarebytes EDR can send endpoint and server data to Stellar Cyber, which analyzes the data to identify potential threats. As security analysts complete investigation in Stellar Cyber, response actions are sent to Malwarebytes to eliminate the threat, the companies said.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences