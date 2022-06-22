5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 22 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Zoom Software Partnerships: Zoom Video Communications has released Zoom Apps SDK, which “provides developers with the resources and support infrastructure needed to build Zoom Apps within the Zoom client,” the company said. More than 100 third-party apps have been released so far, Zoom indicated.

2. Partnership – IoT Solutions: Avnet and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are helping Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of IoT solutions accelerate their time to market, the two companies said. A multi-year, joint investment will “enable Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform to deliver the breadth and depth of AWS’ portfolio of services—creating a scalable, secure platform that preconfigures AWS’ services for application-specific usage,” the duo indicated.

3. Partnership – Bot Mitigation: Netacea and AVANT are partnering to help customers mitigate bot-oriented cyberattacks and related activities.

4. Partner Program – SaaS Security: DoControl has launched the Accelerate Channel Program for global systems integrators, national solutions providers, VARs, cybersecurity consulting firms, and MSPs. The DoControl no-code SaaS data security platform provides “visibility, granular policy enforcement and automated security remediation for enterprises with data assets across the entirety of their SaaS landscape,” the company asserted.

5. Managed Data Center Services: C3 Complete and iM Critical have partnered to extend C3’s technology services to support customers that run workloads in iM Critical’s data centers. The services are available initially in Miami and Pittsburgh, with additional data center market coverage planned in 2023.

6. Identity and Access Management (IAM) for MSPs: Evo Security has launched Evo Partner Identity Cloud (EPIC), an IAM solution designed for MSPs and their end-customers. The platform protects customers from cybersecurity attacks that frequently exploit login and access vulnerabilities to penetrate network and cloud assets, Evo Security asserted.

7. Executive Leadership – SD-WANs: Aryaka has hired Srini Addepalli as CTO.

8. Executive Leadership – Venture Capital: Japan’s SoftBank Group has appointed Alex Clavel as CEO of its SoftBank Group International (SBGI) unit, replacing Michel Combes who leaves after just six months in the role, Reuters noted. The executive change surfaces as VC firms inspire their portfolio companies to focus on faster paths to profitability.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences