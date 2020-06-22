5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 22 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, June 22, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Technology Financing Turbulence — Office Equipment: TIAA Commercial Finance has exited the market for office equipment financing. The company will instead focus on its existing healthcare, industrial and capital markets platforms, Monitor Daily reports.

2. M&A – Microsoft Buys CyberX: Here’s how security MSPs and MSSPs may benefit.

3. Apple Worldwide Developer Conference: It kicks off today amid rumors that Apple Macs will transition soon from Intel processors to Apple processors. The move will save Apple roughly $80 per Mac, some sources suggest.

4. Dell Hyper Converged Infrastructure: Dell Technologies has introduced new Dell EMC VxRail systems and associated HCI software for use in extreme conditions. Key highlights, according to Dell, include:

Ruggedized VxRail systems with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which will be available June 23, 2020.

AMD EPYCTM processor support with compact models for space-constrained data centers and edge environments, which will be available June 23, 2020.

The only jointly engineered HCI system with VMware, ensuring VxRail delivers a hybrid cloud approach no matter where data and applications reside.

VxRail HCI System Software enhancements further automate operations and management, which are available immediately.

Intel Optane persistent memory and NVIDIA GPU options support data- intensive applications, which are available immediately.

5. Server Technology: NVIDIA and various server manufacturers have announced NVIDIA A100-powered systems in a variety of designs and configurations to tackle AI, data science and scientific computing challenges. More than 50 A100-powered servers from vendors around the world — including ASUS, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo, One Stop Systems, Quanta/QCT and Supermicro — are expected following last month’s launch of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the NVIDIA A100 GPU . Availability of the servers varies, with 30 systems expected this summer, and over 20 more by the end of the year, NVIDIA says.

6. MSP Migrations – AWS Cloud: Secure-24, part of the Managed Services division of NTT, has established an Amazon Web Services (AWS) SAP Migration Factory. The SAP Migration Factory on AWS leverages best practices, processes, tools and technologies to help CIOs select and execute the migration strategy that best fits their business strategy.

7. MSP – Cisco Gold Partner: Entisys360, an IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of IT infrastructure, virtualization, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions, has achieved Cisco Gold Certification, and has also earned Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Express status. The MSP claims to rank among the top 5 percent of Cisco partners.

