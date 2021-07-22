5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 July 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Blue Prism RPA, CloudKnox Security, CompuCom for sale, CoreDial, Coursera, GTT, Kasten by Veeam, Microsoft Azure IAM, ODP, Proofpoint, Sherweb, Synnex, Zoom & more. Sip up.

Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 22, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Microsoft Azure Security: Microsoft has acquired CloudKnox Security to further boost Microsoft Azure identity and access management (IAM) capabilities.

2. Big MSP Still For Sale?: CompuCom has been up for sale throughout 2021. Will a buyer emerge? Perhaps we’ll get an answer when CompuCom and Office Depot parent ODP announces quarterly results on August 4, 2021…

3. Co-Managed SD-WAN Services: GTT Communications has launched a Secure Co-Manage feature to its EtherVision portal. Customers gain “enhanced network security visibility and the ability to make real-time changes to network configuration and firewall policies,” GTT asserts.

4. Right to Repair: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it wants to give consumers more power to fix devices such as smartphones and home appliances, voting to step up efforts targeting manufacturers if the agency determines repair restrictions are illegal, The Wall Street Journal reports. Consumer advocates say device owners should have the “right to repair” devices. However, TechNet, a trade association of technology companies whose members include Apple, criticized the FTC decision, saying it was unnecessary and could end up creating new risks to consumers, The Journal says.

5. Zoom – SPAC Investment?: Zoom may invest in Cvent, an event management software company that’s set to go public through a merger with SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II. The potential Zoom investment in CVent was reported first by Bloomberg.

6. Zoom Product Expansion: Zoom has launched Zoom Apps and Zoom Events. Zoom Apps embeds third-party apps within the Zoom Meetings. Zoom Events allows users to create virtual events.

7. From Chip Shortage to Chip Glut?: Texas Instruments is warning that the current chip shortage could turn into a market glut because chip companies are aggressively ramping production and perhaps over-estimating long-term demand, Bloomberg reports.

8. Talent – Cloud Communications: CoreDial has named Jason Harper as chief technology officer.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Sherweb Accelerate Cloud Summit for MSPs: The event is confirmed for October 2021.

2. Partnership – Kubernetes Application Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): The Kasten K10 data management platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace . Kasten is owned by Veeam.

3. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute Proofpoint’s security products.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Training: Coursera, an online learning platform, now offers the Blue Prism Foundation Course. Additional training courses for Blue Prism are planned.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar