5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 22 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. RMM Software Threat Monitoring: Perch Security has launched threat monitoring services for MSPs that want to secure their RMM (remote monitoring and management) software.

2. Unicorn Funding – Data Center Chips: Keep an eye on Innovium, which just raised $170 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

3. Data Protection – Commvault Portfolio: Commvault’s portfolio of products and services to manage data now includes Backup & Recovery, Disaster Recovery, Complete Data Protection and HyperScale X.

4. Data Protection – Cohesity and Rubrik Support: CloudBolt Software version 9.4 has surfaced. The new release introduces new features such as ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) integration, new data protection choices for Cohesity and Rubrik, System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) and SELinux support, and improved user navigation, CloudBolt says.

5. Cloud Services – Life Sciences: Conexus Solutions has unveiled additional Veeva implementation services, and formed a Cloud Services business unit to support commercial operations, analytics, and marketing services for small and mid-sized life sciences companies.

6. Work From Home – IT Services: Konica Minolta Business Solutions and its All Covered IT services division are promoting Remote Work and ‘Home Assurance’ to “equip organizations with the resources, security and processes required to enable a permanent remote workforce

7. Talent – IT Solutions Provider: Computer Design & Integration LLC has promoted Jason Kalvesmaki to executive VP of core sales. Kalvesmaki is responsible for increasing revenue and leading sales initiatives to support growth, national expansion, and deliver added value to customers.

8. Momentum – Network Virtualization: NSX Advanced Load Balancer. VMware’s standalone load balancing solution, has displaced more than 7,000 hardware-based load balancer, the company says.

9. MSP – AWS Cloud Migration: Rackspace Technology is assisting Aramex’s migration to Amazon Web Services.

B. Channel Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS): Atos and RingCentral have expanded their strategic partnership and launched a co-branded UCaaS solution called Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral. The Unify Office service becomes the exclusive UCaaS offering for the 40 million user installed base of the Atos Unify product family, the companies say.

2. Partnership – Government Data Protection: DLT Solutions, a government technology solutions aggregator owned by Tech Data, has agreed to distribute Cohesity to federal government partners.

3. Partnership – Security Awareness Training: OpenText and NINJIO are partnering to promote security awareness training for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The partnership enhances the Webroot Security Awareness Training with Hollywood-style videos that feature updated COVID-19 content. The content encourages “resilient behavior such as identifying phishing emails and malicious URLs,” the companies say.

4. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Part One: NICE and Minit have partnered to integrate Minit’s visual and interactive process maps and statistics with the AI-driven desktop analytics capabilities of NICE’s Automation Finder.

5. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Part Two: Reveal Group has been recognized as a UiPath Service Network (USN) partner — the first to have achieved such status across multiple geographies, Reveal Group asserts.

6. Partner Program: Traction Guest, a provider of cloud-based enterprise visitor management systems (VMS), has unveiled its Traction Guest Catalyst Partner Program. The program supports ISVs, technology solutions vendors, value added resellers, security integrators, professional services providers and affiliates.

7. Partner Program: APC has launched an Opportunity Registration Program (ORP), which provides greater financial incentives for partners that proactively identify, develop and close new opportunities in strategic IT growth areas, the company says.

