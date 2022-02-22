5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 February 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Cisco ThousandEyes, Datto, Intel, NerdioCon, RingCentral vs Zoom, SoFi, Solve IT Solutions, Technisys & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSPs Gather At NerdioCon: It’s safe to expect MSP-related news from NerdioCon, which is under way in Cancun, Mexico.

2. Datto MSP Partner: Solve IT Solutions has achieved exclusive Blue Diamond partner status with Datto. That Datto Blue Diamond status represents the top 2 percent of the company’s partners worldwide.

3. Cisco Partner Program: Cisco ThousandEyes has moved to a pure channel partner sales model. Cisco acquired ThousandEyes in 2020.

4. Lawsuit Settlement – Video Conferencing: RingCentral and Zoom Video Communications have settled various litigation, eliminating potential technology hurdles facing mutual partners and customers that are seeking specific paths forward in the video conferencing market.

5. Intel Executive Leadership: Intel has named Christoph Schell as executive vice president and chief commercial officer to lead the sales, marketing and communications group (SMG), starting March 14. Schell will succeed Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who will take on a new role as general manager of Intel’s client computing group (CCG). The moves come as CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to accelerate Intel’s R&D while also improving supply chains worldwide.

6. M&A – Banking Software: SoFi Technologies is acquiring Technisys for $1.1 billion.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar