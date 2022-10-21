5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 21 October 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves ConnectWise Manage, Databricks valuation cut, Ernst & Young, Gozynta Mobius, New Relic, Skykit, SolarWinds board conflicts of interest, Wipro & more. Sip up.

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 21, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

3. MSP Software – Payment Automation: Gozynta Mobius has launched a white-labeled payments solution called Gozynta Payments. The solution allows MSPs to collect payment by ACH or credit card. End-customer communications feature the MSP’s own domain name and branding. Gozynta has been syncing financial data from ConnectWise Manage to QuickBooks Online for roughly a decade and is used by 1,000 MSPs, the software company says.

4. IT Services – Financial Services Market: Ernst & Young has launched EY Nexus, a “cloud based business transformation platform” for financial services clientele.

5. IT Services – Executive Leadership: Wipro has promoted Suzanne Dann to CEO of the Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.

6. Integration – Digital Signage Management: Skykit now integrates with New Relic Instant Observability. The integration drives “secure efficiencies in how companies communicate key data with employees through digital signage,” Skykit said.

7. AWS Partner: Hexaware Technologies has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status, the IT services company said.

8. Falling Valuation – Another Warning Signal: Databricks trimmed its internal share price in October 2022, The Information reported. The move cut Databricks’ implied valuation to $31 billion, about 7% lower than at the same time last year, the report said.

9. Conflicts of Interest – SolarWinds Board: Three SolarWinds board members resigned because of conflicts of interest involving rival software companies. The resignations arrived amid a conflict-of-interest crackdown from the U.S. Department of Justice.

