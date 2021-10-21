5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 October 2021
by Joe Panettieri • Oct 21, 2021
Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 21, 2021. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. Interview – Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola: Some snippets of the conversation are here.
2. Visibility as a Managed Service: Netscout has launched a Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service. It provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers’ critical IT services and applications.
3. What Is Privacy Management for Microsoft 365?: Details are here.
4. MSP – IBM Financial Results, Kyndryl Spin-Off: IBM missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a November 2021 spin-off, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading, Reuters reported. Details about the Kyndryl spin-off are here.
5. Cisco Revenue Streams: When Cisco Systems reports quarterly earnings on November 17, 2021, the company will organize the results into seven product and service categories. They include:
- Secure, Agile Networks
- Hybrid Work
- End-to-End Security
- Internet for the Future
- Optimized Application Experiences
- Other Products
- Services
6. Integration – Endpoint and Network Security: Forescout and Tanium are integrating their network and and endpoint solutions to offer “real-time visibility and control across the extended enterprise: campus, datacenter, remote workers, cloud, mobile, OT and IoT,” the two companies said.
7. SAP Cloud Business: Demand for SAP’s cloud business database is growing, and SAP confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full year guidance — which it raised last week. SAP forecast cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to increase by 2%-4%, Reuters reported.
8. President Trump – Social Media Platform: Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would “stand up to Big Tech” companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms, Reuters reported. The TRUTH Social strategy involves a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger, according to a press release.
