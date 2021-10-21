5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 October 2021

Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 21, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Interview – Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola: Some snippets of the conversation are here.

2. Visibility as a Managed Service: Netscout has launched a Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service. It provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers’ critical IT services and applications.

3. What Is Privacy Management for Microsoft 365?: Details are here.

4. MSP – IBM Financial Results, Kyndryl Spin-Off: IBM missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a November 2021 spin-off, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading, Reuters reported. Details about the Kyndryl spin-off are here.