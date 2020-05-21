5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 21 May 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 21, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Financial Performance: Join ChannelE2E’s live webcast today, as Service Leadership Inc. CEO Paul Dippell shares revised financial forecasts for MSPs, VARs and IT solutions providers.

2. SBA PPP Loan Payback Terms: Small businesses the receive PPP loans may receive extended deadlines to pay back the money — if emerging legislation moves forward and gets approved. Details are here.

3. M&A – Big Tech Deals Coming: After pushing the pause button during the coronavirus pandemic, big enterprise-technology companies later this year are expected to go on a shopping spree for smaller tech firms, The Wall Street Journal reports.

4. Funding – Cloud Management: BetterCloud, a SaaSOps platform for managing and securing the digital workplace, has raised $75 million led by Warburg Pincus.

5. Funding. – SMB E-Commerce Storefronts: Ecwid has raised $42 million led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and PeakSpan Capital. Ecwid provides online selling solutions for small businesses and enables them to establish a digital storefront in a matter of hours, the company says.

6. How to Monetize Customer Experience: Cisco offers partner guidance here.

7. Apple Mobile Device Management: JumpCloud, a Directory-as-a-Service specialist, now supports Apple’s Mobile Device Management (MDM) services. The latest release extends JumpCloud’s capabilities to manage Apple macOS devices via the MDM protocol and support for deployment through Apple’s Device Enrollment Plan (DEP). JumpCloud can now simultaneously manage macOS, Windows, and Linux desktops, laptops, and server infrastructure.

8. Apple Device Security: Jamf has added known malware prevention and unified log forwarding capabilities to its enterprise endpoint protection product, Jamf Protect.

