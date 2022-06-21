5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: Tuesday 21 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Kaseya-Datto M&A Update: Here are some key variables to keep in mind as Kaseya seeks to finalize the Datto acquisition.

2. SMB Lending – Business Pivot: Brex, the Silicon Valley lender to start-ups, is dropping tens of thousands of small business customers to focus on bigger venture-backed clients, CNBC reported.

3. Private Equity Challenges: Private owners of assets face a “crisis of value,” after years of prices being driven higher by rock-bottom interest rates, Financial Advisor reports.

4. MSP Software – Data Protection: Cove Data Protection, N-able’s data protection platform for MSPs, has gained a standby image capability. The result: MSPs can “create, manage, and report on virtual server images in the partner’s location of choice, ready for fast and flexible disaster recovery, without an expensive proprietary appliance,” the company said.

5. Government – Managed Application Services: Accela has launched Managed Application Services for government agencies.

6. Research – Security Awareness Training: In 84% of cases, security awareness training increased employees’ understanding of security instructions, according to KnowBe4 research. Still, keep in mind that KnowBe4 promotes and sells a security awareness training platform.

7. Partner Relationship Management: Zomentum has launched PartnerAlign, a partner management solution that “directly aligns SaaS vendors with partners’ daily revenue-generating activities through Zomentum’s all-in-one partner-led Revenue Platform,” the company said.

8. Talent – Cloud Networking: GTT Communications Inc. has named Blaise Brady as vice president, partner development.

9. Apple Store – Employees Unionize: Apple workers in Maryland voted to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States, Reuters said.

10. IT Consulting – Atos CFO Exiting: Atos has announced the forthcoming departure of CFO Stéphane Lhopiteau. The move comes only a few days after Atos announced a company breakup plan and the departure of CEO.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences