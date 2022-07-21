5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 21 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Cloud Subscription Management: The SuperOps.ai PSA and RMM software platform now integrates with Pax8‘s cloud marketplace. The integration allows MSPs to automate processes and more easily bill clients for cloud subscriptions.

2. MSPs and Observability Services: Rackspace now has a Gold-level partnership with Datadog. Leveraging Datadog’s software, Rackspace “offers observability services to diagnose problems in application environments and minimize the impact of business-disrupting events on customers’ operations,” the company said.

3. IT Consulting – Global Expansion: Perficient of Saint Louis, Missouri, has expanded its global delivery center locations in India. The expansion includes new locations in Hyderabad and Pune, additional offices in Chennai and Bangalore, and growing the current Nagpur location, Perficient said. Those locations now span nearly 2,000 employees who provide software development, testing, and support services.

4. ServiceNow Data Protection: OwnBackup has extended its cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery solution to support ServiceNow. OwnBackup already has established report for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.

5. SAP Application Monitoring: New Relic has launched New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions, an observability solution delivered in an agentless manner. The solution can “help teams with faster root-cause analysis and resolution of interruptions that may impact the organization’s ability to generate revenue or deliver critical services,” New Relic asserted.

6. SAP Earnings: SAP cloud revenue rose 34% in Q2 of 2022, and overall quarterly revenue rose 13% to 7.5 billion euros during the period. However, SAP trimmed its profit outlook for the year citing charges related to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

7. Microsoft Teams Cloud Service Outage: Microsoft Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally, Reuters said.

