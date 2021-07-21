5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 July 2021

Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 20, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – MSP Automation: BitTitan has named Craig McDonogh as its vice president of marketing. McDonogh’s appointment comes following BitTitan’s acquisition of Perspectium in June 2021. Perspectium is a ServiceNow partner with IT service management (ITSM) expertise.

2. MSP Mergers and Acquisitions: Still hot. We’ve tracked more than 400 M&A deals so far in 2021…

3. Cloud Migrations: Thomson Reuters has embraced Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Cloud Lift services as part of its multi-cloud strategy to make its ONESOURCE indirect tax software available to customers worldwide, the two companies say. Moreover, Oracle and Thomson Reuters will jointly market and co-sell ONESOURCE and other cloud-native solutions. The Thomson Reuters service will be available in Oracle’s 30 Cloud Regions to help address data sovereignty requirements, the companies say.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Integration – RMM and Remote Support: Splashtop is now the exclusive default remote support solution included as part of Addigy, a cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform. Addigy users — typically IT professionals and MSPs — gain Apple-optimized remote access to the Apple devices they manage. The Addigy and Splashtop integration supports Mac computers, iPad tablets and iPhone smartphones, the two companies say.

2. Partnership – ServiceNow and Security Management: AppOmni now offers SaaS Security Management support for ServiceNow. The result: Security and IT teams can “identify and remediate configuration risks and security preferences within the ServiceNow Now Platform,” AppOmni asserts.

3. Microsoft Teams and Phone Services: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Call2Teams, which allows MSPs to offer a “seamless connection between existing phone systems and Microsoft Teams,” Pax8 and Call2Teams say.

4. Partner Program – Payments Management: Billtrust has launched a Global Partner Program led by Gwenn Lazar, senior VP, channel development.

5. Partner Program & Channel Chief: High Wire Networks Inc. has expanded its global technology services channel to support Global Systems Integrators (GSIs). To drive the effort, High Wire Networks has named David Hand as VP of GSIs.

6. Partner Program – Corel: Corel has launched a new partner program for such software brands as CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip.

7. Partnership – Distribution Market Research: International Data Corporation and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) have partnered to provide weekly sales data from GTDC members in the USA and Canada to IDC. The data will be used to create IDC’s newest product, the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC, the two organizations say.

8. Distribution – Video Solutions: Synnex has agreed to distribute DTEN’s video-first solutions in the U.S., backed by Synnex’s suite of value-added services and support, the companies say.

