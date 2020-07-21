5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 21 July 2020
Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Sip up.
A. What’s Happening Today
1. Cyber Insurance for MSPs and VARs: Attend our open Q&A this Thursday.
2. Microsoft Inspire 2020 Partner News: Live coverage of the Microsoft Inspire 2020 virtual partner conference is here.
3. Partner Program – EAM: LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), has expanded its Channel Partner Program to include a new Project License program, along with personalized support and partner certifications. LeanIX doubled its channel program in the past year to 54 partners globally. Project Licenses are designed specifically for consultancies and global systems integrators (GSIs) that work with large enterprises with more than $300M in annual revenues
4. Partner Program – SAP Applications: New partner apps for the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution are now available on the SAP App Center digital marketplace. Key partner offerings are available from CubeServ AG, Inspired Intellect, Key Performance Consulting, Rizing, s-peers AG and Westernacher Consulting GmbH.
5. Partner Program – Contract Management: The LinkSquares Partner Program has launched.
6. Partnership – Performance Monitoring: Accedian and Tranquil Data has partnered to offer proactive performance monitoring capabilities.
7. Partnership – Data Protection: World Wide Technology (WWT), a $12 billion technology solution provider, has selected Rubrik cloud data management services to protect the company’s core infrastructure.
8. Talent – Networking: Cradlepoint, a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, has hired Cisco Meraki veteran Jason Falovo as vice president and general manager of the Canadian region.
9. Talent – Storage: StorOne has hired Avere System veteran Chris Bowen as VP of sales to focus on go-to-market partners, major customers, and other industry channels that deliver the S1 Enterprise Storage Platform.
