5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 21 February 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Software Integration: CoreDial, a provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, has launched a new integration with ConnectWise Manage, a PSA (professional services automation) software platform for IT service providers.

2. M&A – Customer Experience (CX): Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd. has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company.

3. Digital Ocean pursues potential IPO: Here are the details.

4. ServiceNow Partner: Trianz, is now a Premier Partner as part of ServiceNow’s Partner Segmentation Framework.

5. Distribution: Lifeboat Distribution has agreed to distribute SecurityScorecard, a security ratings system.

6. Encryption Regulations: U.S. legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks that could hurt technology companies’ ability to offer end-to-end encryption, Reuters reports.

