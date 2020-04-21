5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 21 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sip up.

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs — 2020 Edition: We’ll unveil the list and the research on a ChannelE2E webcast. Join us live this Thursday to see the results and ask your questions, or register and listen to the webcast sometime thereafter.

2. Giving Back to MSPs: ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee will donate 40% of his salary for six weeks to assist MSPs & technology solutions providers (TSPs) in small business IT services market.

3. Data Center – $1 Billion Joint Venture: Equinix and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, have inked a $1 billion joint venture to develop data centers in Japan.

4. Talent – Channel Chief: LogMeIn has hired Intelisys veteran Rick Ribas as vice president of global channels, a newly created role at the remote IT support and collaboration software company.

5. Partnership – UCaaS: NEC and Intermedia are partnering worldwide to promote various Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for partners and customers. Intermedia is NEC’s exclusive UCaaS and CCaaS provider worldwide, with rollout commencing in the United States within Q2 2020, the companies said. Hmmm… Intermedia is owned by private equity. Could NEC eventually be a suitor for the UCaaS provider???

6. Partnership – SD-WANs: Juniper Networks and T-Systems have partnered to create and deliver managed SD-WAN infrastructure, the two companies say.

7. Partner Relationship Management: ZINFI Technologies and ZoomInfo have launched an integrated account-based channel marketing (ABCM) solution for organizations selling indirectly through the channel.

8. Partner Program – Storage: Varnish Software has joined the NetApp Alliance Partner Program. Varnish will extend the capabilities of NetApp StorageGRID, a software-defined, object storage solution, by using edge computing to increase download speeds by 5,000 percent, the company says.

9. Partner Program – DevOps: GitLab has announced a new GitLab Partner Program.

