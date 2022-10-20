5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 20 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 20, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

3. M&A Trends – IT Services: Corporate Finance Associates offers this Q3 market analysis.

4. M&A Plan – IT Services: Auxilion is seeking to acquire a mid-tier IT service provider in the United Kingdom as part of a £15 million business expansion plan, the MSP disclosed.

5. Integration – MSP Software: Addigy, the multi-tenant Apple device management platform, now integrates with Malwarebytes.

6. Cloud Monitoring Software: Datadog announced multiple cloud monitoring and IT management capabilities. They include:

7. Partnership – Cloud Migrations: HashiCorp and Intel are partnering to “accelerate migration to the cloud with HashiCorp Terraform, new operational efficiency optimizations for Intel Xeon-based platforms, and supporting services from Intel’s extensive global ecosystem,” the two companies said. Also, HashiCorp announced a Partner Technical Competency Program for Systems Integrators (SIs) as a part of the company’s existing HashiCorp Partner Network Program.

8. IBM Hybrid Cloud Momentum: IBM beat quarterly earnings estimates and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company’s digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar, Reuters reported. Overall revenue was $14.1 billion in Q3 of 2022, up 6 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

