5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 20 October 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Accenture, Acronis, Addigy, Amido, Automation Anywhere, Cogent Growth Partners, Cohesity, Ensono, ePlus, Kaseya, Panorays, PartnerTap, Qumo, Resolve Systems, Snowflake, Splunk, TD Synnex & more.

October 18, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Kaseya Connect IT 2021 Conference News: Track ongoing Kaseya business updates all right here.

2. MSP Acquisitions – M&A Advisor: Cogent Growth Partners played a key role in LeadingIT’s acquisition of CLASS Computing, the M&A advisor disclosed.

3. Credit Agreement – IT Services: ePlus has lined up a new credit facility of $375 million, an increase from $275 million, together with a sublimit for a revolving credit facility for up to $100 million.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Contact Centers: Automation Anywhere has launched Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers. Translation: Here come the bots.

5. Talent – MSP: Ensono has named Hannah Birch as senior VP and managing director, Europe. The appointment follows Ensono’s acquisition of cloud consultancy Amido.

6. IT Service Management (ITSM): A new ServiceNow Messaging Service, leveraging the Twilio platform, “allows organizations to purchase SMS and WhatsApp directly from ServiceNow, making it easier to integrate popular messaging platforms with ServiceNow workflows,” the company says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Revenue Platform: A tipster told us to check out the PartnerTap Revenue Platform, which “directly connects thousands of sales reps and channel managers across companies so they can uncover new opportunities and drive more revenue together.” Hmmm…

2. Partner Program – IT Automation Software: Resolve Systems has launched the Engaged channel partner program. The partner program arrives after the Ayehu acquisition of mid-2021.

3. Partnership – Data Protection and Apple Device Management: The Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud now integrates with Addigy, an Apple device management platform macOS and iOS systems.

4. Partnership – Accenture and Splunk: Accenture and Splunk have have formed a business group to help customers “maximize insights from data, with a particular focus on AI-powered IT operations, security automation, and intelligent supply chain.”

5. Partnership – Data Cloud and Risk Management: Panorays and Snowflake are partnering to blend cloud data management with third-party security risk management software capabilities.

6. Distribution – Data Protection Financing: Tech Data Capital, a financing arm within TD Synnex, has partnered with data protection software company Cohesity to offer Cohesity customers various financing options to spread payments over time.

7. Distribution – Cloud-based Video Services: TD Synnex is now offering the Qumu Video Engagement Platform to its network of more than 150,000 resellers.

