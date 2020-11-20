5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 20 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, November 20, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. New – Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs – 2020 List and Research : See it here.

2. M&A – Private Equity and SMB Software: Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners is acquiring ECI Software Solutions, a provider of cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) applications for small and medium sized companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ECI has 1,700 employees and 22,000 customers. Apax Partners will retain a minority stake in ECI.

3. Talent & Growth – MSP Scheduling Software: TimeZest, which develops scheduling automation software for MSPs, has scaled to “hundreds of MSPs and thousands of users” since launching at IT Nation Connect in 2019, the company says. ConnectWise veteran Gerwai Todd is now CEO, Jamison West is chairman and Jason Langenauer is chief product officer. The overall business has nine employees, and the platform is expected to hit 150,000 scheduled meetings in December 2020, Todd estimates. Extending beyond ConnectWise Manage support, TimeZest expects to offer Datto Autotask PSA integration in Q1 2021, with additional platform support also under consideration…

5. Microsoft Azure Data Migrations: Datadobi, a provider of unstructured data management software, now supports file data migration to and protection on Microsoft Azure.

5. Momentum – SD-WANs: Aryaka has landed on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 list…

6. McAfee Quarterly Results: McAfee’s revenue was $728 million in Q3 2020, up 10 percent from Q3 2019. Net income was breakeven. It has been a busy few weeks for McAfee. The company recently launched the MVISION Marketplace for security partners; aligned with Amazon to secure SMBs; unveiled XDR milestones; and launched an IPO.

B. Channel Partner Program and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – AWS: Ingram Micro is working with nOps to provide resellers and MSPs with tools to build and scale workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

2. Partnerships – Digital Transformation: A2Z Cloud is working closely with Zuper and Zoho to assist customers with their digital transformation journeys.

3. Partner Program – Blockchain: Algorand has announced the Algorand Partner Program (APP).

4. Partner Program – Containers: StormForge , a provider of Kubernetes optimization and cloud-native performance testing software, has launched the StormForge Global Partner Program. Carmen Means, global director of partnerships, is leading the effort.

5. Partner Program – Cyber Exposure Mitigation: Tenable has updated the Tenable Assure partner program with a new certification component, expanded service choices and a revamped partner portal.

