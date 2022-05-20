5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 20 May 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 20, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – RMM Migration Offer: Action1 is offering its RMM (remote monitoring and management) software for free to organizations that want to replace their current RMM. The free offer essentially runs for the length of the existing RMM software’s contract. The move is designed to win business amid Kaseya’s pending buyout of Datto.

2. Distribution – Google Cloud Services: TD SYNNEX has expanded its cloud solution portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud offerings.

3. Cloud MSP and Machine Learning: SADA, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, is touting machine learning expertise to customers…

4. Partnership – Security Awareness Training: Living Security and Gradient Cyber have partnered to deliver security awareness and training solutions to small businesses and midmarket enterprises.

5. Partner Program – Storage: ScaleFlux has launched the ScaleFlux Partner Program.

6. Data Protection: Cohesity is expanding its Marketplace to not only include apps but integrations.

7. Partnership – Unified Communications: Ingram Micro Cloud and 8×8 are partnering to help reseller partners migrate organizations from on-premises communication systems to the 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) platform.

