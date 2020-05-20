5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 20 May 2020

Today's channel partner news involves Algolia, AWS, Cisco Systems, Dell secure PCs, GreenCloud DaaS, Microsoft Azure Arc, MSP360, Vmware SD-WAN by VeloCloud & more.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Sip up.

1. M&A – Point of Sale: Standard Cognition, developer of an autonomous checkout solution, has acquired Milan, Italy-based Checkout Technologies. Standard Cognition gains Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for retail frictionless checkout.

2. Multi-Cloud Management: Microsoft Azure Arc, a single dashboard for multi-cloud management — including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform — has reached public preview.

3. AWS Backup: Some chatter about MSP360 surfaced in a big way in an AWS blog yesterday…

4. Partnership – Cisco and AWS: The latest details are here.

5. Partnership – IT Infrastructure Monitoring: Blue Turtle Technologies, an MSP in South Africa, has joined the LogicMonitor Partner Network.

6. Partnership – SD-WANs for Small Businesses: Kinetic Business by Windstream has launched an SD-WAN solution that leverages VMware SD-WAN powered by VeloCloud.

7. Work From Home – DaaS: GreenCloud is pitching Desktop as a Service (DaaS) as a solution to assist businesses with remote work connections.

8. Dell Secure Business PCs: The latest details are here.

9. Talent – Search and Discovery: Algolia has hired Alfresco veteran Bernadette Nixon as CEO.

