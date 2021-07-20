5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 20 July 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Artinet, Arkaya Networks, Channel Halo, IBM, Incedo, Infinicept, IT By Design, Kyndryl, N-able, Nitro Software, Red Hat, ScalePad, ServiceNow, Square Banking, Vodafone & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. N-able Completes Spin-Out: CEO John Pagliuca explains the past, present and future of the MSP software company.

2. MSP Software Funding: ScalePad CEO Dan Wensley explains the raise, and what’s next.

3. MSP Conference: Channel Halo CEO Matt Solomon will be the brand ambassador for Build IT Live, an MSP conference hosted by IT By Design. The conference starts August 30 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Solomon previously held key posts at Kaseya and ID Agent.

4. Small Business Cash Flow: Square has launched Square Banking, a “suite of financial products purpose-built to help small business owners easily manage their cash flow and get more out of their hard-earned money,” the company says.

5. Apple Delays Return to Offices: Apple employees will continue to work from home for at least a month more than originally planned, amid concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, SeekingAlpha and Bloomberg report.

6. IBM Quarterly Financial Results: IBM’s revenue was $18.7 billion in Q2 of 2021, up 3 percent from Q2 of 2020. Cloud and cognitive software revenue rose 6 percent; global business services revenue increased 12 percent; and Red Hat revenue climbed 20 percent. The financial results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations. Also, IBM is on track to spin off its managed infrastructure services business, known as Kyndryl, before the end of 2021.

7. University Software: Red Hat, owned by IBM, is expanding access to subscription offerings for research and academic institutions, the Linus and open source software provider says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – Software-Led Payments: Infinicept, a provider of embedded payments technology, has launched a Partner Network to “help software and fintech companies get payments going their way,” the company says.

2. Partner Program Update – Document Software: Nitro Software, which develops PDF productivity and eSignature software, has made “significant updates” to its Partner Acceleration Program and launched a Partner Portal.

3. Partnership – IT Service Management (ITSM): Network automation software provider Atrinet has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a technology partner.

4. Partnership – IT Consulting: Incedo has consolidated its cybersecurity stack by standardizing on Check Point Software solutions, including Check Point Quantum Security Gateways, Check Point Harmony Endpoint and Check Point R80 Security Management.

5. Partnership – SD-WANs: Vodafone Fiji has embraced Aryaka Networks for SD-WAN and SASE services.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar