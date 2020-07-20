5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 20 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 20, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Cyber Insurance for MSPs and VARs: Attend our open Q&A this Thursday.

2. Microsoft Inspire 2020: Complete live coverage of this week’s Microsoft Inspire 2020 Virtual Partner Conference is here.

3. MSPs and Multi-Site Management: Uplevel Systems has upgraded its MSP platform to more effectively support multiple customer locations and distributed work-from-home employees, the company says. The Version 4.0 software works with Uplevel’s hardware appliances. Also, Uplevel features integrations with device management and monitoring solutions like Auvik Networks, Domotz and SolarWinds.

4. Talent – Artificial Intelligence: Sanjeev Vohra has been named the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence. In this role Vohra also joins the company’s Global Management Committee (GMC).

5. Talent – HPE Layoffs, Expansion: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has cut some hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) jobs, but continues to expand its Greenlake cloud services worldwide. The job cuts converge HPE’s Simplivity and Nimble teams.

6. Talent – Microsoft Layoffs: Microsoft cut a very small number of jobs.

7. Speculation – Nutanix to Be Acquired?: Pure speculation.

8. Partnership – Digital Transformation: Ernst & Young (EY) and IBM have inked a global multi-year alliance designed to assist customers with Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain and IBM’s 5G and edge technologies. Together, IBM and EY will focus on helping clients modernize and transform their businesses, the companies say.

9. Partner Program: Video Walls: VuWall, a provider of video wall control systems, is launching a new partner program for AV, IT and security integrators that deploy visualization solutions within control rooms, collaboration rooms and corporate signage environments.

10. Distribution – Data Protection: Synnex in Australia has agreed to distribution Spanning Cloud — a backup and disaster recovery service for Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce. MSP software developer Kaseya owns Spanning Cloud.

11. Quarterly Earnings Reports: IBM (Monday), Microsoft (Wednesday), Amazon and Intel (Thursday) are scheduled to announce earnings results this week, according to multiple reports.

12. Initial Public Offering – Jamf: A major Apple mobile device management (MDM) specialist, Jamf, is expected to launch its IPO this week.

