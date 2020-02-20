5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 20 February 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 20, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP – Audiovisual as a Service: Onepath , a major MSP, launched Onepath Audiovisual-as-a-Service (AVaaS), a new solution designed to reduce the cost and simplify the process of procuring and using audiovisual tools and technologies, the company says.

2. M&A – IT Services: Fuji Xerox has completed the acquisition of Australian-based IT service provider CSG, which will see CSG become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, ZDnet.

3. M&A – Google Cloud Services: Google Cloud has acquired Cornerstone Technology to help customers migrate their mainframe workloads to Google Cloud.

4. IT Support: Support.com has launched TechSolutions Small Business, a new service that provides on-demand, 24/7 tech support to small business owners and their employees, across multiple locations, for help with any issue with any device, the company claims.

5. Data Protection – Cohesity: Big moves surfaced here.

6. Research – Cloud Data Leaks: Nearly 33.4 billion records were exposed in breaches due to cloud misconfigurations in 2018 and 2019, amounting to nearly $5 trillion in costs to enterprises globally, DivvyCloud reports.

7. Research – Cloud Adoption: On average, organizations currently have 45% of IT infrastructure running in the public cloud, but that number is expected to increase to 76% in the next five years, Barracuda Networks reports. Additional findings include:

70% of respondents say security concerns restrict their organization’s adoption of public cloud .

75% of respondents have already been targeted by a cyber-attack .

Only 23% of respondents have already deployed SD-WAN, but another 51% are either in the process of deploying or expect to deploy within the next 12 months .

8. Talent – Active Analytics: Kinetica has hired Tom Addis as chief revenue officer (CRO).

B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Distribution – Video Conferencing: Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, has named SYNNEX as its newest master agent, with service provider Connection becoming the first agent under the restructured relationship, the company says.

2. Distribution – Amazon Web Services (AWS): Tech Data has partnered with nOps to promote an AWS management solution for U.S. partners.

3. Distribution – Government Security: DLT Solutions a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has launched the Secure Software Factory (SSF), a framework that provides the U.S. public sector with consistent development and deployment of high-quality, scalable, resilient and secure software throughout an application’s lifecycle, the firm says.

4. Salesforce for Financial Services: Jitterbit , an API transformation company, and Fortimize , a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner for financial services clients, announced a new strategic partnership to speed customer deployments.

