5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 20 August 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate in the survey here, and your MSP could rank among the top managed services providers supporting AWS, Microsoft Azure and/or Google Cloud workloads.

2. Price Increases – Microsoft 365 & Office 365: Here are the details.

3. Microsoft Gold Partner – Financial Services: Options, a provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has achieved the Microsoft Cloud Productivity Gold Partner Status. Options is backed by private equity firm Abry Partners,

4. Channel Partner Program – Cloud Communications: CoreDial has unveiled a second channel program called CoreDial Max. The program is designed for partners that want to sell CoreDial’s CoreNexa cloud communications solutions but wish to avoid the responsibility of managing invoicing, collections, taxation, and other back office processes. CoreDial has more than 850 MSP and channel partners across North America and worldwide, the company says.

5. Talent – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Automation Anywhere has hired Salesforce cloud veteran Anna Rosenman as chief marketing officer. Rosenman joins Automation Anywhere as the RPA software company marches toward a potential initial public offering (IPO).

6. DDoS Attack Mitigation: Cloudflare earlier this summer automatically detected and mitigated a 17.2 million request-per-second (rps) DDoS attack. The event was nearly three times larger than any previous DDoS attack that Cloudflare has tracked, the company says.

