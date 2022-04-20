5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 20 April 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Accenture, Equinix, IBM Think 2022 details, Liongard, MSSP Alert Live, MSP security conference, SolarWinds & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. New – MSP Security Conference: Join us at MSSP Alert Live 2022 this September.

2. End-to-End Observability Software: SolarWinds has launched Hybrid Cloud Observability, which provides a “unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments,” the company said. The strategy sounds somewhat similar to Liongard’s unified visibility strategy within the MSP software market.

3. M&A – IT Consulting & Sustainability: That’s the hot focus area at Accenture…

4. IBM Financial Results: IBM expects hit the top end of its revenue growth forecast for 2022, the company said, even as it flagged a $300 million knock to revenue from the suspension of its business in Russia, Reuters reported. Read between the lines, and perhaps IBM CEO Arvind Krishna’s hybrid cloud strategy is beginning to take hold.

5. IBM Think 2022 Conference: Official IBM Think 2022 conference details for partners & customers have finally surfaced.

6. Talent – Colocation & Network Services: Equinix has promoted Tara Risser to president, Americas.

