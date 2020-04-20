5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 20 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 20, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs — 2020 Edition: We’ll unveil the list and the research on a ChannelE2E webcast. Join us live this Thursday to see the results and ask your questions, or register and listen to the webcast sometime thereafter.

2. M&A – MSP & AWS Consulting Partner: Accenture is acquiring Gekko, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services consultancy and managed IT services provider (MSP). Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. Private Equity Hits Pause: Private equity firms are halting sale processes for European technology companies worth nearly $20 billion, as the market turmoil starts to crimp dealmaking in an industry that’s been a bright spot amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

4. Work From Home – CISO Advice: In a fireside chat, Datto CISO Ryan Weeks describes key steps MSPs can take to safeguard customers’ home networks and connections to business systems.

5. Talent – Cloud Communications: CoreDial has hired John Carr as vice president of cloud services.

6. Talent – IT & Cybersecurity Services: Exclusive Networks has hired Optiv Security veteran Nigel Gilhespy as global head of professional services & consulting. Nigel joins from Optiv, where he was head of professional, advisory and managed services (EMEA), Earlier, he held similar positions at Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks and Equinix.

7. IoT Partner Certifications: Cisco describes these four reasons to get IoT certified.

8. Cloud Cost Pressures: Customers are pressuring Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform to cut public cloud costs. How are the CSPs responding? The Information offers these clues…

9. MSP Partner – Oracle: Aspire Systems has launched Oracle Managed Services to help enterprises manage their enterprise applications.

