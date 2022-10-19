5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 19 October 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves 2bcloud, AllCloud, Ansible, Gartner, GoTo, Ingram Micro Cloud, Micro Focus, NetApp, Netlify, OpenText, Oracle Alloy for IT service providers & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Survey – Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate here to earn potential honors. The survey is open to all MSPs worldwide. We’ll share results and honorees in Q4 of 2022.

2. Survey – Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Participate here to earn potential honors. The survey is open to all MSPs worldwide. We’ll share results and honorees in the first half of 2023.

3. M&A – Next Step: Micro Focus shareholders have approved the company’s pending sale to OpenText. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, OpenText added.

4. Partner Program – Web Application Development: Netlify has launched an Integrations Hub to help developers and partners “easily discover, connect and configure over 150 dev tools and APIs for a unified developer experience,” the company said.

5. NetApp Partner Program: The latest updates are outlined here.

6. IT Service Management (ITSM) Automation: Is Ansible an emerging answer?

7. Oracle Cloud for Service Providers: Oracle has announced Oracle Alloy, a cloud infrastructure platform that “enables service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other organizations such as financial institutions or telecommunications providers to become cloud providers and roll out new cloud services to their customers,” the company said.

8. Multi-Cloud MSP: 2bcloud has “significantly expanded” U.S. operations with new teams in California and New York. The company is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure MSP Expert Cloud Partner.

9. Partnership – AWS Cloud Monitoring: AllCloud has launched Managed Monitoring, for AWS customers with Datadog.

10. Cloud Distribution – MSP Software: The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace will soon feature GoTo Resolve for MSPs.

11. IT Trends: Here are Gartner’s Top 10 Strategic IT Trends for 2023.

