5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 19 October 2021

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Microsoft 365 Migrations for MSPs: BitTitan — the developer of MigrationWiz, Voleer, and Perspectium — has launched a Migration Discovery Solution. The subscription-based solution allows MSPs conduct “detailed, non-invasive Microsoft 365 tenant-to-tenant migration assessments, significantly increasing new business opportunities for service professionals.”

2. Funding: JumpCloud has raised $225 million series F with additional $66 million raised from Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, and NTT Docomo Ventures, among others.

3. Partner Program – Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software: The HashiCorp Partner Network has surpassed 170 technology partners with more than 300 verified integrations, the company said.

4. Partner Program – Big Data for Security: Splunk has launched the Splunk Partnerverse Program to “empower its network of over 2,200 partners to expand technical expertise, demonstrate core competencies with a new badge system, and showcase joint customer success.” Earl BlueVoyant, deepwatch, Orange Cyberdefense, TekStream.

5. Partnership – Networking: WiteSand, which develops wired and wireless enterprise networking solutions, has announced a global reseller partnership with CANCOM, a global digital transformation partner.

6. Video Conferencing and More: Here’s what HP Presence is up to…

7. SaaS Suite: Zoho has launched Zoho One, which rolls up many of the company’s SaaS services, and eliminates data silos for customers.

8. M&A – Collaboration: Dialpad has acquired Koopid, which specializes in omnichannel customer experience (CX).

9. Cloud Services and 5G: Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S.

