5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: 19 November 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Free Cloud Training: Amazon’s updated strategy is here.

2. Microsoft 365 Security Audits: Netwrix has released StealthAUDIT 11.5, which includes expanded data discovery and permissions reporting capabilities for cloud databases and extends data governance for Microsoft 365, the company said.

3. Funding – Apple Device Management: Kandji has raised $100 million in Series C funding. Tiger Global led the round with participation from Definition, Frontline Ventures, and existing investors First Round Capital, Greycroft, Felicis Ventures, The Spruce House Partnership, B Capital Group, SVB Capital, and Okta Ventures.

4. Partnership – Channel Experience: Product experience management (PXM) Akeneo and marketplace syndication company ChannelEngine have partnered to “provide a scalable and flexible solution for brands, retailers and distributors to unlock growth opportunities from global marketplaces and 200+ sales channels while ensuring consistently engaging product experiences across all customer touchpoints.” Um, anyone care to explain that previous sentence to me?

5. Partner Program – CPA Staffing: Futuris Company has launched a CPA Partner Program to support midsized and larger CPA firms in the United States.

6. Riverbed Files for Prepackaged Bankruptcy: Riverbed Technology has “voluntarily commenced Chapter 11 cases” to implement its “prepackaged” financial restructuring plan. Those are fancy words for a planned bankruptcy and expected business recovery. Riverbed’s goals are to reduce the company’s debt by more than $1 billion, and to gain an additional $35 million cash infusion.

