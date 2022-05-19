5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 19 May 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Apica, Blackberry, Cisco, Citrix, ConnectWise, GoDaddy, Ingram Micro Cloud, Inky, Kyndryl, Microsoft Azure, NetApp, New Relic, Scott & Scott, Sungard AS & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Integration: Technology law firm Scott & Scott, LLP has built an integration between its contract management solution and ConnectWise Sell. The integration allows MSPs to deploy customized versions of its master legal templates for online review and acceptance by end users. Using the Order Porter and quote templates within ConnectWise Sell, MSPs can collect e-signatures, enter into click-wrap agreements, and obtain browser wrap consent from clients for the online terms and conditions provided by the firm, Scott & Scott asserts.

2. Microsoft Azure Management: Microsoft Azure customers can now use New Relic as their default observability platform natively inside Azure Portal. In addition to the integration enhancements, Azure customers can allocate their multi-year committed Azure spend to leverage New Relic.

3. Partnership – Email Security: GoDaddy’s Advanced Email Security (AES) solution for Microsoft 365 will leverage INKY for anti-phishing capabilities.

4. Partnership – Ingram Micro and AWS: Ingram Micro Cloud has expanded the scope of its multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The upshot: Ingram Micro Cloud will expand its AWS solutions and service offerings to federal, state, and local government, healthcare, education, research, and other government institutions, as well as non-profit organizations across U.S., Latin America, Canada and Caribbean (LCC), European Economic Area (EEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) regions.

5. Partner Programs: Apica Systems has announced the Apica Partner Program for synthetic monitoring and load testing tools.

6. Partnership – Kyndryl and NetApp: Kyndryl and NetApp have inked a global alliance to “help customers transform their businesses by unlocking insights from data stored on premises, in the cloud and edge computing environments.” the companies said.

7. Partnership – Citrix and Microsoft: Citrix is working with Microsoft on an upcoming offering that combines Citrix’s high-definition user experience (HDX) technology and IT policy control with Windows 365. The result: IT administrators will gain streamlined Citrix user licensing, the companies said.

8. Google Bankruptcy In Russia: Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers, the Associated Press reported.

9. Sungard Setback: Sungard AS’ UK unit is reportedly “unable to continue as a going concern” and its customers are being transferred to UK telecoms firm Daisy Group, according to Data Center Dynamics.

10. BlackBerry IoT & Cybersecurity Growth Targets: The company expects its IoT business and cybersecurity business to generate 20% and 10% CAGR (compound annual growth rates) through fiscal year 2027.

11. Cisco Systems Quarterly Results: Cisco announced a weaker-than-expected financial forecast, blaming Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine. Cisco’s stock fell about 10% on the news.

