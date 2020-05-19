5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 19 May 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. How to Return to Work: ServiceNow has released ServiceNow Safe Workplace, a four‑app suite and dashboard designed to help companies manage key steps for returning employees to the workplace and while supporting health and safety. Immediately available on servicenow.com/safeworkplace, the Safe Workplace app suite is powered by the Now Platform. Salesforce made a similar move with its Work.com launch earlier this moth.

2. Partner Program: Deep Sentinel, a provider of virtual security services for physical infrastructure, has launched a partner program to support security integrators, MSPs and AV dealers. Deep Sentinel’s weatherproof cameras use AI to detect potential threats, and alert the company’s LiveSentinel guards to any unusual activity. Guards can then intervene through the system’s two-way audio and 104dB siren, with the ability to contact local law enforcement within seconds, if necessary. The service is utilized in both residential and business settings to prevent break-ins, package theft, vandalism, and more. Deep Sentinel Chief Revenue Officer Chris Sterbenc is driving the partner effort.

3. Partner program – MSSPs: SlashNext, a provider of real-time anti-phishing and incident response solutions, has helped a channel program for MSSPs, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), managed detection and response (MDR) providers, VARs, carrier and technology partners.

4. Channel Equipment Sales – Healthcare: The U.S. B2B Tech Reseller channel saw sales in the healthcare sector hit $908 million during the first quarter of the year, according to The NPD Group’s U.S. B2B Reseller Tracking service. While revenues remained relatively stable when compared to the same period last year, certain categories saw strong growth, due in part to the spread of the novel coronavirus during Q1’20. Leading sales in the channel’s healthcare segment were PCs, inclusive of notebook computers, desktop computers and monitors, the researcher says.

5. Research – Network Outages: More than half of senior IT decision-makers and network managers globally say they have had four or more network outages lasting more than 30 minutes in the past year, with outages costing half of the surveyed organizations worldwide between $300,000 and $6 million in downtime, according to a recent study commissioned by Opengear.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences