5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 19 March 2021

Friday, March 19, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym

Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – Diversity and Inclusion: Goldman Sachs and TPG Capital have each announced additional initiatives to fund startup businesses led by entrepreneurs from a range of backgrounds. See details in ChannelE2E’s ongoing Diversity & Inclusion blog.

2. Funding – eDiscovery and Legal Sector Software: Silver Lake has invested Relativity. Compliance teams leverage Relativity Trace software to proactively detect regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior to help protect against financial and reputational damage.

3. Funding – Software Development Acceleration: Insight Partners has invested $140 million in Incredibuild. The software company’s platform allows companies to accelerate software development cycles and “release better software faster.” The additional unique twist? Incredibuild has been profitable since Day One, the startup says. Fortissimo Capital also remains an investor in Incredibuild.

4. Potential M&A – Vertical Market ERP: Private equity firm TA Associates is in advanced discussions to buy Unit4 NV, an enterprise software company owned by Advent International, for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reports. Unit4 develops ERP (enterprise resource planning), financial, human capital and student management software for higher education and other verticals.

5. Cloud Maturity Assessment: Is your business and enterprise cloud leader or a laggard? Nutanix offers this cloud self-assessment tool to help determine where your business (or your partners) land on the cloud deployment and adoption curve.

6. Cloud Services – U.S. Government Compliance and CMMC: UBX Cloud claims to be the first U.S.-based cloud services provider to offer Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) cloud enclaves. The CMMC represents the Department of Defense’s continued effort to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in the defense supply chain. On a related note within the MSP sector, Kaseya has aggressively assisted partners with CMMC compliance initiatives.

7. Free Cloud Backup Services: OVHcloud will start providing backups for customers in all its data centers by default, with no extra cost, as a response to the disaster on its campus in Eastern France, Data Center Knowledge reports. A fire destroyed an OVHcloud data center in Strasbourg, France and partly damaged a second data center in early March 2021. The cloud service provider has been busy deploying roughly 10,000 servers to get millions of customer websites back online. Status updates about the OVHcloud incident and associated business recovery efforts are here.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar