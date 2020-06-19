5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 19 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 19, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Today is Juneteenth: Scores of businesses and organizations have publicly committed to observing Juneteenth — an annual holiday that commemorates the day when the last enslaved African-Americans were informed that they were free, The Wall Street Journal notes.

2. Return to Work – IT Services: CompuCom and parent Office Depot have developed multiple services and product packages to assist customers with return to work, or extend work-from-home programs. The offerings include return to work planning; distributed workforce planning; and proper PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies for reopening small business.

3. Funding – DevOps for Salesforce: Copado, a native DevOps platform for Salesforce, has raised $26 million in Series B funding led by Insight Partners. Additional investors included Salesforce Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, ISAI Cap Venture, and Perpetual Investors.

4. Partnership – Managed Edge Security Services: Rackspace and Cloudflare have partnered on the effort…

5. Partnership – IBM Cloud: Tata Consultancy Services and IBM have expanded their global alliance to help customers accelerate their digital and cognitive enterprise transformations to IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks, the companies say.

6. Talent – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Automation Anywhere has hired Dell Technologies veteran Chris Riley as chief revenue officer (CRO).

7. Talent – MSP: Fusion Connect has hired Mario DeRiggi has joined as chief revenue officer (CRO). DeRiggi is responsible for all activities related to company revenue, including sales, marketing, and customer experience.

8. Talent – Storage: WekaIO has named Ken Grohe as president and chief revenue officer (CRO). Grohe leads the company’s global go-to-market organization and reports to CEO and Co-Founder Liran Zvibel. WekaIO saw 600% revenue growth in 2019 and continues to accelerate its growth in 2020, though actual revenue and profit figures have not been disclosed.

9. Data Protection – Veeam: The company has announced Veeam Availability Orchestrator (VAO) v3 plus DR Pack and Veeam Backup for AWS v2.

10. Data Protection – Net Promoter Score (NPS): Druva has received a certified NPS score of 88, the cloud-centric data protection company says.

11. Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: CrossConcept Continuum, a PSA software platform, continues to expand its reach worldwide, the company says. The Canadian company is now 10 years old, the PSA software is now three years old, and recent moves include opening an office in Europe. CrossConcept Continuum has no relation to ConnectWise’s Continuum business.

