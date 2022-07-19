5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 19 July 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves AppDirect Channel Chief Christopher Shubert, Enso, Google Cloud, NCR for sale, Nord Security, Pax8, Rackspace, Veza & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. NCR M&A Discussions: NCR is in exclusive talks to be sold to private-equity firm Veritas Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2. Multi-Cloud MSP Buyout?: We suspect Rackspace will provide ownership updates by early August.

3. Channel Chief: AppDirect has named Christopher Shubert as its VP pf channel sales for AppSmart. Shubert previously was regional VP of channel sales, south region.

4. Cloud Distribution: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Nord Security, offering NordLayer and NordPass to MSPs and channel partners.

5. Partnership – Google Cloud: Veza is working with Google Cloud to promote data security to end-customers.

6. Application Security Posture Management: Enso has launched the next iteration of the AppSec Map, its interactive map of the AppSec ecosystem. The Map now enables users to create custom maps and generate security posture ratings, Enso indicated.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences