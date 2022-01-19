5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 19 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. New Fund – Cybersecurity & Managed IT Services: Worklyn Partners has built a $35 million fund that’s focused on the IT services and cybersecurity markets. Worklyn’s vision is to create a one-stop-shop for integrated cybersecurity and managed IT services, the investor indicated.

2. Cloud Spending Management – Wasted SaaS Licenses: The average organization is only utilizing 60% of their provisioned SaaS licenses, leaving 40% wasted, unused and ripe for optimization, according to Zylo research.

3. Return on Investment (ROI) and Technology Spending: ServiceNow has released ServiceNow Impact –a service that strives to help customers accelerate their return on large scale technology investments. ServiceNow Impact combines AI-powered recommendations, expert guidance, premium tech support and tools – all delivered in a personalized digital experience, the company said. ServiceNow did not disclose pricing for the service.

4. M&A – Subscription Management Services: Chargebee has acquired customer retention platform Brightback. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

5. Channel Chief – Application Security and Compliance: Onapsis has hired Rocco Donnino as senior VP of global strategic alliances and channels. In his role, Donnino will be responsible for scaling The Onapsis Platform’s reach through global system integrators, value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and technology alliances.

6. Expanded Partnership – Cloud Marketplace: Pax8 and SkyKick have expanded their partnership to offer MSPs access to the Cloud Manager application. The technology provides allows MSPs to automate workflows and tasks that increase help desk productivity, Pax8 and SkyKick said.

7. Partner Program – Storage: Pure Storage has announced as-a-service related updates to its partner program. The enhancements become official at the start of Pure’s net fiscal year, which kicks off February 7, 2022.

8. Partnership – Xerox and Oracle Cloud: Xerox is leveraging Oracle Cloud to bring “new technologies to market focused on 3D printing for manufacturing, structural health monitoring for critical infrastructure, and augmented reality to improve customer support,” the two companies indicated.

9. Partnership – Government Threat Modeling: Automated threat modeling company IriusRisk and Methods have partnered to “deliver embedded threat modeling to improve the security of public sector services,” the companies said.

10. Partner Program: StayLinked has launched Evolve, a no-code integration platform that enables channel partners to adopt and deploy Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies with legacy terminal emulation (TE) warehouse management solutions (WMS), the company said.

11. Partnership – SOC and Splunk: The SOC Prime CCM App for Splunk has been vetted for the Splunk Cloud Platform, enabling security teams to “stream real-time relevant content from the SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace to both on-premises and cloud-based Splunk environments,” the companies said.

12. Partnership – Cloud Application Security: Apiiro‘s Code Risk Platform is available now via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

13. Talent: Virsec has hired Brian Marlier as chief revenue officer to drive its next stage of growth. The move comes after Virsec in 2021 raised $100 million in Series C funding. Virsec’s customer base grew 700 percent in 2021, though actual revenue and EBITDA figures were not disclosed.

14. Talent: Forty8Fifty Labs, an Atlassian partner has named Ben Chou as VP of sales and business development.

15. Funding – Customer Onboarding: Rocketlane, a purpose-built customer onboarding platform, has raised $18 million in Series A funding.

16. Funding – Revenue Operations Software: Clari has raised $225 million in Series F funding at a post-money valuation of $2.6 billion. Blackstone led the latest round, with participation from Light Street Capital and Maverick Capital as well as existing investors B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Northgate Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Silver Lake Partners, and Tenaya Capital.

