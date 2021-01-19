5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 19 January 2021
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Sip up.
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. Talent – SaaS Management for MSPs: SaaS Alerts, a unified monitoring platform for SaaS applications, has hired Kaseya and Thrive veteran Jim Lippie as CEO. We’ll share more details soon. SaaS Alerts is designed for MSPs to manage such platforms as Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox and more.
2. Talent – Enterprise Software: SAP has hired Microsoft veteran Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer as part of the SAP Supervisory Board.
3. Talent – Advisory Council: – CompTIA has formed a Cybersecurity Advisory Council spanning 16 experts from a multitude of disciplines and organizations, the nonprofit IT association says.
3. SPAC – Health Technology: Intel Chairman Omar Ishrak is planning to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the health technology sector, Bloomberg reports. The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) is seeking to raise about $750 million to $1 billion, the report says.
4. SPAC – Software and Technology: Thimble Point Acquisition, a blank check company targeting high-growth software and technology, has filed with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO), Renaissance Capital reports. Thimble Point Acquisition is a SPAC focused on high-growth software and technology-enabled companies.
5. Cloud Migration Tools: Digibee has introduced Digibee Capsules — a suite of reusable components that simplifies cloud migrations, the company says.
B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances
1. MSP Dashboard: BitDam is adding an MSP console to its Advanced Threat Protection software. This console provides MSPs with an overview of all tenants/clients/organizations they oversee, BitDam says.
2. Cisco Partner – SD-WANs: Expereo has been certified as an Advanced partner of Cisco Systems’ Cloud and Managed Services Program. Expereo focuses heavily on managed SD-WAN opportunities.
3. New Cisco DevNet Partner Specialization: Details are here.
4. Partnership – SAP Cloud Migrations: Rackspace Technology and SNP have partnered to promote CrystalBridge to Rackspace customers that want to move their SAP workloads to the cloud.
5. Distribution – Europe and Endpoint Security: Ingram Micro UK has agreed to distribute AppGuard’s zero trust endpoint protection software to European partners.
6. Government Partnership: Carahsoft Technology Corp. has joined Broadcom’s global cyber security aggregator program (CSAP). The program leverages Carahsoft’s unique purpose-built tools and resources to better serve the U.S. Government and public sector markets and the company’s reseller partners coupled with Broadcom’s leading cyber security solutions, the two companies say. Broadcom announced the CSAP program in December 2020,
7. Integration – Identity and Access Management (IAM) and ServiceNow: Advance Solutions has launched an Identity and Access Management (IDAM) add-on for ServiceNow. The IDAM option includes built-in integrations to Microsoft Office 365, Zoom, Salesforce.com and Oracle Cloud.
8. Integration – UCaaS and Microsoft Teams: TPx, a the nationwide MSP, now offers enterprise voice service for Microsoft Teams through an integration with its UCx unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform, TPx says.
C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar
- MSP Business Valuations – The Math (January 21, ChannelE2E Webcast)
- NerdioCon – Azure for MSPs Conference (January 26-27)
- Subsurface Live Winter 2021 Data Lake Conference (January 27-28)
- Reinforce AI Conference Powered by Ericsson (March 3-5)
