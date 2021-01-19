5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 19 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – SaaS Management for MSPs: SaaS Alerts, a unified monitoring platform for SaaS applications, has hired Kaseya and Thrive veteran Jim Lippie as CEO. We’ll share more details soon. SaaS Alerts is designed for MSPs to manage such platforms as Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox and more.

2. Talent – Enterprise Software: SAP has hired Microsoft veteran Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer as part of the SAP Supervisory Board.

3. Talent – Advisory Council: – CompTIA has formed a Cybersecurity Advisory Council spanning 16 experts from a multitude of disciplines and organizations, the nonprofit IT association says.