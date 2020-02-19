5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 19 February 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. M&A – MSPs Part One: Pipeline Cogentes has merged with First Service Carolina.

2. M&A – MSPs Part Two: Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) has agreed to acquire Information Technology Professionals (ITP), a managed service provider based in Madison with locations in the Appleton and Milwaukee area. We’ll share more details soon.

3. MSP Sales Guidance: SolarWinds has launched the SolarWinds Head Nerds program to assist MSPs with sales and business development initiatives. The program complements established SolarWinds efforts such the MSP Institute (a comprehensive learning platform), MSP Advice Project (with peer-to-peer content), and MSP Pulse (an industry benchmarking tool).

4. Bots and Business Automation: Automation Anywhere has unveiled the Automation Anywhere Discovery Bot. It could be useful to MSPs and IT service providers that are seeking to further automate their own businesses. The bot technology uses AI and machine learning to automatically capture and analyze user actions to uncover common, repetitive process steps as employees navigate between business applications. It then prioritizes automation opportunities by potential return on investment (ROI) and develops RPA bots – accelerating the process automation journey for organizations, the company claims.

5. Research – Phishing Attacks: The latest updates are here from Webroot, an OpenText company.

6. Talent – IT Services: Nitel has named Mark Dickey as its executive vice president of sales and marketing.

1. Partner Program – Cloud Pricing Software: Pricefx has launched Advantage Pricefx, a collaborative ecosystem for pricing strategists, experts, integrators and independent software vendors (ISVs). The program is designed to help customers achieve pricing superiority faster than the competition, Pricefx asserts.

2. Hybrid Infrastructure Management: CE Tech, an IT solutions provider, now supports Virtana solutions for hybrid infrastructure management. CE Tech will also offer an entire platform – leveraging relationships with its existing partners, such as Lenovo, Nutanix, Dell/EMC, Cisco, VMware, and NetApp – to deliver a wide range of infrastructure management and monitoring solutions to its customers, the firm says.

3. Healthcare IT Services: RapidAI, a provider of advanced imaging for stroke, has launched the RapidAI Technology Partner Program.

4. Mobile Content Capture: Inkscreen, a provider of secure capture and control of enterprise images, documents, and multimedia content, has launched a Global Channel Partner Program.

