5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 19 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 19, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Business Layoffs, Hiring Freezes — and MSP Opportunities: Fully 50% of organizations plan to reduce headcount and 52% are planning hiring freezes, according to PriceWaterhouseCoopers survey results released on August 18. Read between the lines, and end-customers may lean on MSPs for even more talent-gap help.

2. Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: nCloud Integrators, a Gainsight partner, has embraced Rocketlane for client onboarding and PSA capabilities.

3. MSP Software – Password Management: Nordpass has expanded its password management capabilities for MSP partners.

4. Partnership: OpenDrives and Zmanda plan to introduce a container-native enterprise backup and recovery (EBR) solution that is “highly performant, scalable, and cost-effective,” the two companies asserted.

5. Software Asset Management (SAM): LicenseFortress has expanded its real-time monitoring of software license compliance to include Microsoft. LicenseFortress is an independent provider of SAM managed services for Oracle and VMware customers.

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits