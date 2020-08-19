5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 19 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Sip up.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Private Equity Investment – Digital Consulting: Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Everstone Group are acquiring a “significant” stake in Infostretch, an IT consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation; customer experience; cloud, mobile and DevOps services; along with IoT, AI and analytics.

2. M&A – Cloud Data Management and AI: Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management specialist, has acquired GreenBay Technologies for AI and machine learning capabilities.

3. Professional Services Automation (PSA) for Google G Suite: VOGSY has launched a dynamic email feature for Gmail that sends quote-to-cash workflows from VOGSY to its users’ inboxes. Service professionals can now opt to receive project and business operation updates in Gmail and take immediate action from email instead of following a link to another platform, the company says.

4. Integration – Service Desks and Apple Device Management: atSpoke, which develops a workplace service desk, has added Jamf to its recently launched Integrations Command Center. The result: atSpoke customers can automate Jamf workflows, sync employee assets, and view Apple device information for full context within Slack and atSpoke requests, the company says.

5. Integration – Contact Centers and Cloud CRM: Vonage Contact Center is expanding to include integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

6. Microsoft Cloud Migrations: Cisco Systems is touting validated designs to help partners and customers accelerate their migrations to Microsoft Azure.

7. Momentum – Kubernetes Data Protection: Portworx , a Kubernetes storage platform provider, announced the completion of its best quarter ever in both number of sales and total revenue — though actual revenue and profit figures were not disclosed.

8. Cloud Distribution – SaaS Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace now supports Veritas SaaS backup solutions and Arcserve direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery services (BaaS/DRaaS).

9. Distribution – Government Data Protection: Carahsoft has added Dell Technologies‘ Data Protection Portfolio to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Tools Special Item Number (SIN) 132-44 on Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70.

10. Partnership – Data Migrations: Transitional Data Services (TDS) and Carbonite, an OpenText company, have integrated TDS TransitionManager and Carbonite Migrate to “decrease the friction associated with most migration projects,” the companies say.

11. Research – Cloud Budgets and Spending: Fully 99% of IT decision-makers have a documented IT budget and dedicated resources to manage IT spend, and yet almost half of those surveyed do not feel these resources are skilled enough to be effective, according to a Rackspace Technology Global Cloud Budget Survey.

