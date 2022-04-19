5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 19 April 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Accenture, B&A, ConnectWise Incident Response Services, One Identity, Reveal Technology, Rital, Strivr, TD Synnex, Trend Micro & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Incident Response: ConnectWise has launched an incident response service for MSPs.

2. Investment – IT Consulting & Virtual Reality Training: Accenture Ventures has invested in Strivr, a provider of virtual reality-based, immersive learning and training solutions for enterprises. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. Investment – IT Consulting and Artificial Intelligence: Booz Allen Hamilton has invested in Reveal Technology, a visual analytics and edge artificial intelligence (AI) company. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. It’s a safe bet Booz Allen is planning additional investments. Indeed, CEO Horacio Rozanski in January 2022 said Booz Allen plans to use up to $4.5 billion on “strategic acquisitions” between April 2022 and March 2025.

4. Distribution: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Rittal IT rack enclosures, solutions, and accessories in North America.

5. Partner Program – Identity Security: Roughly 80% of One Identity global company sales involved the channel during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

6. Partnership – Federal Government Security: B&A, a government systems integrator, has partnered with Trend Micro to promote “better, faster detection and response to threats,” the two companies said.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar